Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Keep Property Tax Collection Centres Open On Holidays Until June 30

NMMC has extended property tax collection services through June 30 to help citizens avoid late payment charges | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 26: In a bid to help citizens pay their property tax before the deadline, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will keep cash collection counters open at its headquarters, all eight ward offices and other tax collection centres on weekends and public holidays until June 30. The counters will function from 10 am to 3 pm.

The civic body has introduced the special facility to enable property owners to clear their dues before a 2 per cent late payment charge comes into effect from July 1. Citizens have been urged to take advantage of the extended working days to avoid the additional financial burden.

Counters To Remain Open

Although the civic body will observe holidays on June 26 for Muharram and on June 27 and 28 for the weekend, all property tax collection centres will remain operational during these days for the convenience of taxpayers. On regular working days, tax counters will also function from 10 am to 3 pm.

Apart from offline payment at ward offices, the NMMC has also made several digital payment options available. Property owners can pay taxes through the WhatsApp chatbot (8291920504), the My NMMC – Majhi Navi Mumbai mobile application, the official NMMC website, QR code scanning on tax bills, UPI apps, debit and credit cards, net banking, RTGS and NEFT.

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Commissioner Appeals To Citizens

NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde appealed to all property owners to pay their property tax before June 30, stating that timely payment is a civic responsibility and contributes to the city's development works. He also reminded citizens that a 2 per cent late fee will be levied on outstanding property tax from July 1.

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