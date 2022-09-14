e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold special vaccination drive for children between 12 and 14 ages

The special drive will be held at three civic hospitals from 9 am to 5 pm at various hospitals in the area.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
NMMC to hold special vaccination drive for children between 12 and 14 ages | PTI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold a special vaccination drive for children between 12 and 14 years old this weekend. The special drive will be held at three civic hospitals from 9 am to 5 pm.

In order to vaccinate maximum number of children, the civic body has decided to hold a special vaccination drive.

The special vaccination drive will be held on September 17 and 18 at General Hospital, Vashi, Maa Saheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, Nerul and Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli.

In addition, the daily vaccination drive will continue at 23 urban health posts, and APMC markets. Apart from the above, there will be no other special drive during the weekend.

