Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Hold International Yoga Day At Vashi Exhibition Centre On June 21

As declared by the United Nations, 21st June is observed as 'International Yoga Day' all over the world. This year, the 9th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated with the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

NMMC in association with CIDCO and The Art of Living will hold a special Yoga session from 6.30 am to 8.30 am at CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi Sector 30A.

International Yoga Day

Yoga not only has a great effect on our health but also has a positive effect on the whole personality. Therefore, with a view to inculcate the importance of yoga in the public mind, the International Yoga Day will be observed.

In the special Yoga event, students of schools, colleges as well as young and old citizens, women will be participating in large numbers. “There is an importance of yoga in the present stressful lifestyle. I appeal to citizens of the city to participate in large numbers,” said the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

