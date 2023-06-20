 Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Hold International Yoga Day At Vashi Exhibition Centre On June 21
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC To Hold International Yoga Day At Vashi Exhibition Centre On June 21

Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Hold International Yoga Day At Vashi Exhibition Centre On June 21

The NMMC in association with CIDCO and The Art of Living will hold a special Yoga session from 6.30 am to 8.30 am at CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi Sector 30A.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
article-image

As declared by the United Nations, 21st June is observed as 'International Yoga Day' all over the world. This year, the 9th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated with the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

NMMC in association with CIDCO and The Art of Living will hold a special Yoga session from 6.30 am to 8.30 am at CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi Sector 30A.

International Yoga Day

Yoga not only has a great effect on our health but also has a positive effect on the whole personality. Therefore, with a view to inculcate the importance of yoga in the public mind, the International Yoga Day will be observed.

In the special Yoga event, students of schools, colleges as well as young and old citizens, women will be participating in large numbers.  “There is an importance of yoga in the present stressful lifestyle. I appeal to citizens of the city to participate in large numbers,” said the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar. 

Read Also
Three-day Wellness Yoga fest to be held in Navi Mumbai from April 29
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Hold International Yoga Day At Vashi Exhibition Centre On June 21

Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Hold International Yoga Day At Vashi Exhibition Centre On June 21

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Concretizes 63 Crossroads, Remaining 15 Squares Underway

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Concretizes 63 Crossroads, Remaining 15 Squares Underway

Pune: Doctor Murders Wife, 2 Children Before Taking Own Life; Suicide Note Cites Wife's Torture

Pune: Doctor Murders Wife, 2 Children Before Taking Own Life; Suicide Note Cites Wife's Torture

Navi Mumbai: NMMC's CBSE School Has Only 12 Teachers For Over 1,300 Students

Navi Mumbai: NMMC's CBSE School Has Only 12 Teachers For Over 1,300 Students

'Gaddar Din' Vs 'Deshdrohi Din': Maharashtra Political Battle Reaches UN

'Gaddar Din' Vs 'Deshdrohi Din': Maharashtra Political Battle Reaches UN