Navi Mumbai: NMMC to celebrate International Women's Day with number of cultural programmes

As part of the International Women’s Day celebration, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold a special drama “Awakening of Women’s Power” on March 8 at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi. The day will also be marked with a number of cultural events including facilitating women from different walks of life. The programme will start at 9.30 am.

On this occasion, the well-known entrepreneur Milan Mahadikar will guide them through his speech. International runner Lalita Babar will be the special guest. Civic chief Abhijeet Bangar and other civic officials will also be present on the occasion.

NMMC organized a special dialogue series on the occasion of International Women's Day from March 3-7 wherein every day at 5 pm a special lecturer on various topics like Yoga and Diet, Mental Health, Child Adoption and Surrogacy, Opportunities for Women in Sports, Women's Empowerment or Empowerment were given online that received an overwhelming response.

Similarly, Essay Competition on My Participation in City Cleaning, Individual Singing Competition, Individual Folk Dance Competition, Rangoli Competition on Today's Progressive Indian Woman, Salad Decoration Competition, Durable Making Competition, Challenges Facing 21st Century Women were conducted and the prize-giving ceremony of various competitions such as oratory competition on the subject and our garden competition will also be held.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:23 PM IST