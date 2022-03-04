Navi Mumbai: NMMC to be COVID-19 restrictions free from Friday midnight

There is a new dawn for Navi Mumbaikars when they wake on Saturday morning as there will be no Covid restrictions in the city. The administration will lift all the restrictions from midnight on Friday. The city has met all the four criteria, set up by the state government, to lift restrictions. However, all the citizens will continue to wear masks.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is the only civic body in the MMR where there will be no Covid restrictions from Saturday morning. Malls, restaurants, theaters, hotels, schools and other social functions will function with 100 percent capacity.

In the city, the first dose of the vaccine has been given to 100 percent of people and the number of people taking the second dose has reached 98 percent. Against this backdrop, it has been decided to exempt the city as a whole from the Covid restrictions.

Despite NMMC achieving 100 percent vaccination, it falls under the Thane district where 100 percent vaccination has not been completed. There was resentment among citizens. “Since NMMC meets all the four criteria set by the state government, the city will be 100 percent unrestricted from midnight on Friday,” said a senior civic official. Therefore, citizens and all establishments within the jurisdiction of NMMC will be restrictions free after almost 2 years.

NMMC carried out the vaccination drive in a planned way and that’s why it achieved 100 percent vaccination in the MMR, claims civic officials. Even the Raigad district has become restrictions-free.

“Now, restaurants, cinemas, commercial complexes, malls, bars, sports complexes, gymkhana, spas, swimming pools, religious places, tourist spots, amusement centers are starting at 100 percent capacity from midnight on Friday,” said the official.

The city had seen the first Covid patient on March 13, 2020. After that, the civic body had taken a number of measures during all three waves.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:48 PM IST