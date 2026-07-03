Navi Mumbai: NMMC Suspends Executive Engineer After Nerul Flyover Electric Shock Incident Injures 2 Students

NMMC has suspended an Executive Engineer after a preliminary inquiry into the Nerul flyover electric shock incident that injured two students | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 2, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has suspended Executive Engineer (Electrical) Pravin Hindurao Gade with immediate effect after a preliminary inquiry found him prima facie responsible for negligence in connection with the electric shock incident beneath the Nerul LP Flyover that injured two Class 12 students on July 1.

The suspension order, issued by Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, states that a live electricity supply cable came into contact with rainwater accumulated beneath the flyover, causing electric current to spread through the water.

It further notes that Gade, as the officer responsible for the electrical department in the area, failed to exercise adequate supervision and control over the work under his jurisdiction. Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against him for alleged dereliction of duty.

Students Under Observation

According to information received by the NMMC Disaster Management Cell at around 1.15 pm on July 1, rainwater had accumulated beneath the Nerul LP Flyover when Shubhangi Balkhande (17), a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Nerul MIDC, and Ujjwala Wagh (19), a resident of Shiravane Village, Sector 1, Nerul, sustained electric shocks while wading through the waterlogged stretch.

The two were initially taken to D.Y. Patil Hospital in Nerul and later shifted to Fortis Hospital in Vashi for specialised treatment. Mayor Sujata Patil and Commissioner Shinde visited the hospital to enquire about their condition and meet their family members. The civic body has announced that it will bear the entire cost of their treatment.

"The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is committed to ensuring the best possible medical care for both victims and will bear the entire cost of their treatment. We have also ordered an urgent inquiry to identify the exact source of the electric shock and determine which live electrical cable came into contact with the accumulated rainwater. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible," Shinde said.

Providing an update on the victims' condition, NMMC doctor Rajesh Mhatre said both girls are clinically stable and are being kept in the intensive care unit only for observation.

"They are eating on their own, they are walking, they are passing motion. Their CT scans, ECG and all other tests have returned normal reports," Dr Mhatre said.

He said the two may remain under observation for another 24 hours before doctors take a call on their discharge.

"There are no injury marks, no entry marks and no exit marks on either of the girls. The only reason they are being monitored is because they had felt a tingling sensation," Dr Mhatre added.

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Engineer Suspended

The suspension order, issued under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, states that Gade will remain under suspension until further orders.

During the suspension period, his headquarters will be the NMMC Public Works Department and he will not be permitted to leave without prior approval.

He will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per the applicable service rules but is prohibited from accepting private employment or engaging in any business while under suspension.

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