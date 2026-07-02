Two Class XII Students Electrocuted In Rainwater Under Nerul Bridge, Rescued By Cop And Auto Driver |

Navi Mumbai: Two Class XII students suffered electric shocks after stepping into rainwater that had become electrically charged beneath the LP Bridge on the Sion–Panvel Highway in Nerul on Wednesday afternoon. The students were rescued by a traffic police officer and an autorickshaw driver, who rushed to their aid and shifted them to hospital. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

Victims & Medical Status

The injured have been identified as Shubhangi Subhash Balkhande (17), a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Turbhe MIDC, and Ujwala Laxman Wagh (19), a resident of Shiravane village, Sector 1, Nerul. Both are Class XII students of People's College, Belapur.

The incident occurred around 12.30 p.m. after overnight heavy rain left waterlogged stretches beneath the bridge. As the two students walked through the accumulated rainwater, they received severe electric shocks and collapsed. Hearing their cries for help, a traffic police officer on duty and an autorickshaw driver rushed to the spot, rescued them from the electrified area and shifted them to Dr. D. Y. Patil Hospital. After receiving initial treatment, the students were referred to Fortis Hospital in Vashi, where they are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Doctors said their condition is stable.

Preliminary Investigation

Following the incident, officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), the ward office and the Fire Brigade reached the spot. According to MSEDCL, a preliminary inspection revealed that the insulation of one of the outgoing cables from the streetlight electricity connection beneath the bridge had been damaged. The exposed cable is suspected to have come into contact with accumulated rainwater, causing the surrounding area to become electrically charged.

"The preliminary inspection found that the insulation of one of the outgoing cables from the streetlight electricity connection was damaged. The cable is suspected to have come into contact with accumulated rainwater, causing the surrounding water to become electrically charged. The affected power supply was immediately disconnected and the area was made safe. The streetlight electricity connection and the outgoing cable belong to and are maintained by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, which is carrying out the technical investigation and further necessary action," an MSEDCL spokesperson said.

Social Media Impact

The incident created panic in the area, while a video showing the two students lying on the road after receiving the electric shock quickly went viral on social media.

Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil visited the injured students at the hospital and criticised the alleged negligence that led to the accident.

MSEDCL Clarification

"We had already directed that all cable joints, distribution points and electrical installations be secured before the onset of the monsoon. If the concerned agencies fail to take the necessary precautions, innocent citizens could lose their lives in such incidents. We have instructed that all exposed cables, distribution points and hazardous electrical installations across Navi Mumbai be inspected and repaired immediately in coordination with MSEDCL," Patil said.

Meanwhile, MSEDCL clarified that the affected streetlight electricity connection and the damaged outgoing cable are owned and maintained by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The utility said it disconnected the power supply immediately after the incident and secured the area, while further technical investigation and corrective measures are being undertaken by NMMC's Electrical Department.

Nerul Police are investigating the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/