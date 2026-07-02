MSRTC Opens Pilgrimage Scheme To Private Operators For Better Services, Extra Revenue Under Two-Year Pilot | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has approved private participation in its 'Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray – ST Sange Tirthatan' pilgrimage scheme to improve services for devotees and generate additional revenue. While MSRTC will continue to operate buses and collect the entire travel fare, six private tourism operators will be selected to manage accommodation, meals and other tour-related services. The project will be launched on a two-year pilot basis.

Policy Approval & Operator Responsibilities

Mumbai: In a major policy decision, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has given in-principle approval to involve private tourism operators in its pilgrimage scheme. Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the selected operators will be responsible for planning and managing the complete pilgrimage experience, including accommodation, food, drinking water, refreshments, guides, parking, toll charges and entry fees to tourist attractions. However, bus operations and fare collection will remain entirely with MSRTC.

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The tourism operators will be chosen through a Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Only agencies with experience in the tourism sector, government registration and the required qualifications will be eligible. As part of the agreement, the operators will have to share at least 10% of the revenue earned from these services with MSRTC. They will also be allowed to use the official MSRTC logo for promotional activities. The corporation said government travel concessions available to eligible passengers will continue under the scheme, ensuring that the pilgrimage packages remain more affordable than similar private tour offerings.

Sarnaik said the initiative aims to provide pilgrims with all travel-related services under one roof while strengthening MSRTC's financial position. He added that the scheme would also create new employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for Marathi youth in the tourism sector, as they can enter the business through planning and management without making heavy capital investments. "The scheme has been designed with the twin objectives of serving the faith of pilgrims while strengthening MSRTC's financial position. It will not only promote religious tourism but also enhance the corporation's revenue," Sarnaik said. Based on the response during the initial two-year pilot phase, the corporation will consider expanding the scheme across the state.

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