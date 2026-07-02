MLC Sachin Ahir Elected Unopposed As Maharashtra Council Deputy Chairperson Hours After Joining Shinde Sena | X @ians_india

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLC Sachin Ahir was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, less than 24 hours after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Consensus Precedent

Ahir's unanimous election was made possible after the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) withdrew its nominee, Jagannath (J. M.) Abhyankar, in keeping with the long-standing convention of electing the Deputy Chairperson through consensus. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil informed the House that no election had ever been held for the post, as Deputy Chairpersons have traditionally been chosen unanimously. Following this, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab announced the withdrawal of Abhyankar's nomination, paving the way for Ahir's unopposed election.

Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and members from both the ruling alliance and the opposition congratulated Ahir on his election.

Political Significance

Ahir's elevation is being viewed as another setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), following the recent defection of six of its Lok Sabha MPs. A close associate of Aaditya Thackeray, Ahir formally joined the Shinde faction on Tuesday and immediately filed his nomination for the constitutional post in the presence of the state's top Mahayuti leadership.

Welcoming Ahir, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his experience in municipal administration, legislative affairs and labour union politics would strengthen the Mahayuti government's functioning in the Upper House. Opposition leaders said they withdrew their candidate to uphold the dignity of the Legislative Council and preserve its tradition of consensus in electing the Deputy Chairperson.

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