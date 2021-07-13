Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts pneumococcal conjugate vaccination with 15,000 doses

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started the vaccination of children with the recently introduced pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) into the national immunization program from Monday. The vaccine has been recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) for all countries including India and its purpose is to check the mortality rates under 5 years of children due to pneumonia. The civic body has received a total of 15,000 doses.

Pneumococcal disease is caused by the Streptococcus pneumonia virus and is the leading cause of pneumonia in children under 5 years of age. Pneumococcal disease is most prevalent in children up to one year of age and is more severe in children up to 2 years of age.

The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine has now been included in the universal immunization program to reduce the risk of the disease in children.

NMMC had already completed training and other preparations for PCV vaccination and Soon after it received the government order, immunization of children against Streptococcus pneumonia virus was started in NMMC area on Monday.