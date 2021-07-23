Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts door-to-door COVID vaccination for bedridden, issues helpline number

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started door-to-door vaccination for bedridden persons to ensure that they are not left in the vaccination drive. The civic body has also issued a helpline number-022-27567460, where families of the bedridden person can contact for the vaccination.

Earlier, the NMMC had vaccinated homeless citizens, people living in the red light area, and quarry. Potential super spreaders such as chemists, restaurants staff, salons, beauty parlors, petrol pump employees, rickshaw-taxi drivers, society watchmen who come in contact with a large number of citizens are already also being vaccinated. Now, the civic body has started vaccinating bedridden patients.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar issued an order to the medical officers of all the municipal civic health centers regarding the vaccination of bedridden patients. “After receiving the certificate of the medical expert treating the bedridden patient, a special vaccination team from the Civil Health Center will go to the bedridden patient's house and vaccinate them”, said Bangar.

A senior official from NMMC’s health department said that vaccination is planned daily according to the availability of vaccines. “However, we ensure that no community is neglected in COVID vaccination,” said the official, adding that if there is a bedridden patient in a family, the family should contact the nearest municipal civic health center for their vaccination or call the Municipal COVID call center on 022-27567460.