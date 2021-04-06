Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts 24*7 call centre to help patients’ family with queries related to beds and ambulance availability

In order to tide over the problem in getting beds for COVID 19 patients, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a dedicated call centre. The call centre will help family members of COVID patients in getting beds in hospitals and ambulance round the clock.

In the last few days, the number of COVID cases have been increasing rapidly and the civic body is taking on a war footing to provide the necessary health facilities for their treatment. In this regard, the corporation's Covid call Centre, which was temporarily closed after the number of active cases began to decline, are being re-opened.

The purpose of the call centre is that the citizens do not face any problem getting beds in hospitals. “The call centre will help in getting beds in hospital beds and ambulances, depend upon the severity and symptoms of the patients,” said a senior civic official. Under the guidance of civic chief Abhijeet Bangar, a 24 X 7 emergency helpline for hospital beds and ambulance has been set up at NNMC headquarters in Belapur. The helpline number is 022 - 27567460.