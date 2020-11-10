Navi Mumbai: NMMC shifts focus on cleanliness survey with the decline in COVID cases

In order to get rank one in the Cleanliness Survey, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has directed its officials to interact with citizens directly and create awareness among them. The civic administration has also decided to achieve 100 percent waste composting by housing societies.
Navi Mumbai had jumped four positions from the previous year’s ranking and bagged the third position in the annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2020. After ranking third, the civic administration decided to achieve rank one in the next survey in 2021.
It also shared resolution “Decided-Number One” on October 2 and kicked off the preparation of Swachh Survekshan 2021 by unveiling “Mahatma Gandhi Chasma and Charkha” made of scrape, conveying the message of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle' to make the city clean and green.
Mahatma Gandhi's spectacles and charkha will symbolize sustainable recycling from waste, says civic chief Abhijit Bangar while unveiling the monument at the civic headquarter in Belapur on Friday.
Civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a meeting to take stock of various cleanliness programme being implemented across the city. During the meeting, he directed officials to work more vigorously on the upcoming cleanliness survey. He also directed officials to go on the ground and interact with people as citizen’s participation is important to achieve this feat. “Survey is a test, but cleanliness should be a habit," he said.
"Cleanliness is not possible without public participation. Therefore, effective awareness should be created to make every citizen aware of the importance of cleanliness and put it into practice," added Bangar.
While stressing slums for cleanliness, the civic chief also asked officials to ensure that housing societies must process waste within the society premises and ensure that less amount of waste ends at the dumping ground. Bangar said that 100 waste should be processed at the source.
During the COVID pandemic, cleanliness was given second priority, however, COVID and cleanliness are correlated. However, with the number of COVID 19 cases are declining, there is a need to pay attention to cleanliness as well.
