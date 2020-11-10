Navi Mumbai: NMMC shifts focus on cleanliness survey with the decline in COVID cases

In order to get rank one in the Cleanliness Survey, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has directed its officials to interact with citizens directly and create awareness among them. The civic administration has also decided to achieve 100 percent waste composting by housing societies.

Navi Mumbai had jumped four positions from the previous year’s ranking and bagged the third position in the annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2020. After ranking third, the civic administration decided to achieve rank one in the next survey in 2021.

It also shared resolution “Decided-Number One” on October 2 and kicked off the preparation of Swachh Survekshan 2021 by unveiling “Mahatma Gandhi Chasma and Charkha” made of scrape, conveying the message of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle' to make the city clean and green.

Mahatma Gandhi's spectacles and charkha will symbolize sustainable recycling from waste, says civic chief Abhijit Bangar while unveiling the monument at the civic headquarter in Belapur on Friday.