 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seizes 53 kg Single-Use Plastics; Collects ₹1.6 Lakh In Fines
The Solid Waste Management (SWM) department of NMMC carried out raids in Belapur, Turbhe, Koparkhairane and Vashi wards and seized 53 kg of banned plastic bags from 28 shops and collected Rs 1.6 lakh fines from them.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
NMMC seized 53 kg banned plastics were seized by the NMMC in a raid. | FPJ

In order to make Navi Mumbai plastic-free, apart from creating public awareness among the citizens that single-use plastics should be avoided, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is taking strict action against such plastics' use.

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar is keeping a close eye on stopping the use of single-use plastic which is an important factor in a city's cleanliness. It is being reviewed regularly in department head meetings.

In a raid by the Solid Waste Management Department of the NMMC, it seized 53 kg of banned plastic bags from 28 shops and collected Rs 1.6 lakh fines from them.

Recently, the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department of NMMC carried out raids in Belapur, Turbhe, Koparkhairane and Vashi wards and seized 53 kg of banned plastic bags from 28 shops and collected Rs 1.6 lakh fines from them.

"Keeping in mind the damage caused by plastic to the environment, the citizens should stop the use of single plastic completely and also show awareness about the environment by using cloth bags instead of plastic bags", Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

