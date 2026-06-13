Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seizes 158 Kg Of Banned Plastic, Collects ₹1.55 Lakh In Fines During Citywide Drive

NMMC enforcement teams confiscate banned plastic products and penalise establishments during a special anti-plastic drive across Navi Mumbai | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, June 13: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) seized 158 kg of banned plastic and collected Rs 1.55 lakh in fines from 30 commercial establishments during a special anti-plastic enforcement drive conducted across all eight ward offices on June 12.

The drive, aimed at curbing the use of single-use plastic and plastic carry bags, was carried out as part of NMMC’s ongoing environmental initiatives launched following World Environment Day.

Officials took action against businesses found using prohibited plastic products, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of banned plastic material and recovery of penalties.

*विशेष मोहीमेत 158 किलो प्रतिबंधात्मक प्लास्टिक जप्त व 1 लक्ष 55 हजार दंडात्मक रक्कम वसूली*



जागतिक पर्यावरण दिनापासून सातत्याने पर्यावरण विषयक जाणीवजागृती करणारे उपक्रम राबविण्यासोबतच वृक्षारोपण, सखोल स्वच्छता मोहीमा, घनकचरा व्यवस्थापन नियम 2026 च्या अंमलबजावणीच्या… pic.twitter.com/89QqDE9wYl — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) June 13, 2026

Turbhe Records Highest Seizure

According to civic officials, Turbhe recorded the highest seizure, with 100 kg of banned plastic confiscated and Rs 45,000 collected in fines from eight establishments.

Belapur reported Rs 30,000 in penalties and seizure of 10 kg of plastic, while Nerul saw Rs 10,000 in fines and 5 kg of plastic confiscated. In Vashi, authorities collected Rs 5,000 in penalties and seized 5 kg of plastic.

Action Across Multiple Wards

Further action in Koparkhairane resulted in Rs 20,000 in fines and seizure of 2 kg of plastic, while Ghansoli recorded Rs 30,000 in penalties and 28 kg of confiscated plastic. In Airoli, officials recovered Rs 15,000 in fines and seized 8 kg of banned plastic.

Enforcement Led By Civic Officials

The enforcement campaign was conducted under the guidance of NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde and the supervision of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar.

Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr Ajay Gadde, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 1) Somnath Potre and Deputy Commissioner (Zone 2) Sanjay Shinde coordinated the operation with the support of assistant commissioners and ward-level teams.

NMMC said it has been undertaking a series of environmental awareness programmes, tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns and outreach activities related to the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, from June 5 to June 12.

Also Watch:

Appealing to citizens to support the campaign, the civic body urged residents to avoid plastic bags and adopt cloth bags, noting that plastic takes thousands of years to decompose and poses a significant threat to the environment and human health.

Officials also called on the public to eliminate the use of prohibited single-use plastic products from their daily lives.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/