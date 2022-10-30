Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 24 cases Covid on October 29, active cases now 89 | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, the number of active cases of Covid remained under 100 in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area. A total of 24 new cases of Covid were reported.

There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in October so far.

Meanwhile, 22 patients were discharged on October 29.

As of now, there are 84 people in home isolation, and the rest are receiving treatment at different hospitals around the city.

The civic body conducted 973 RT PCR tests and 1125 antigen tests on October 29. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the civic body has already administered 16,75,945 RT PCR tests and 24,19,968 antigen tests.

In total, 2056 people have died from Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.