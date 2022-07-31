Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 55 new cases of Covid on July 30

Photo: Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 55 new cases on July 30, while 45 patients got discharged.

At present, the number of active cases in NMMC jurisdiction stands at 272. Last month, the NMMC reported around 7,000 new cases.

At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was just around 50. Of the 272 Covid-positive patients, 212 people are in home isolation, and only one is being treated at the Covid care centre of NMMC.

During June, the NMMC reported two deaths and one death was reported in July, taking the total number of deaths to 2,052 due to Covid infection since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, on July 30, the civic body conducted 2,121 RT PCR tests and 2,493 Antigen tests.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,39,658 RT PCR and 22,61,226 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

