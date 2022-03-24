Navi Mumbai: NMMC seeks plots from MIDC for civic amenities

For the future needs of service road and flyover along the Thane-Belapur road, the NMMC administration held a meeting with MIDC officials. The civic chief explained the civic body’s need for infrastructure development along the road and asked for a review of allotment of a small plot for a commercial purpose adjacent to the service road in the Koparkhairane-Mahape area along the Thane Belapur Road.

The civic body had correspondences with MIDC to sort out a number of issues including allotment of plot and poor water supply.

“NMMC will require space from MIDC for construction of service road and flyover for future traffic planning on main Thane Belapur road in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area. For this, MIDC is being continuously followed up by the corporation,” said an official from NMMC.

He added that the MIDC had decided to allot a small plot of land adjacent to Service Road in Koparkhairane Mahape area near Thane Belapur Road. With the allotment of this land, there is a possibility of residents parking vehicles on the roads leading to traffic jams in this area.

“In this connection, the Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar convened a meeting of local field officers of MIDC, discussed the issue in detail, explained the role of the corporation and suggested to follow up the matter at the senior level,” said the official. The civic body asked for plots from MIDC for developing civic amenities and requested to make a decision as soon as possible.

During the meeting, Satish Bagal, Regional officer of MIDC Navi Mumbai, Sanjay Desai, City Engineer of NMMC and Jaideep Pawar Deputy Commissioner of Property of NMMC were present.

During the meeting, the civic chief also discusses water supply from MIDC to the municipal area. At present around 5 to 7 MLD water is supplied to NMMC from MIDC. Due to low supply, there is a shortage in Airoli, Samata Nagar, Sainath Wadi, Airoli Naka and Digha, Ghansoli and some parts of Turbhe ward near MIDC. The civic chief sought proper planning of the water supply.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:00 PM IST