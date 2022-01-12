Navi Mumbai: NMMC restores water supply after maintenance work

The water supply which was disrupted in a few areas in Navi Mumbai on January 11 evening has been restored. However, the water supply was at low pressure on January 12 morning.

The engineering department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had carried out repair work at the pumphouse in Belapur and Bhokharpada Water Treatment Plant at Morbe Dam in Khalapur due to which the water supply was stopped.

A senior official from the Water Department of NMMC said that from time to time they conduct the repair work in advance to prevent any breakdown and major disruption in the water supply.

He added that the routine maintenance and repair work was carried out at Bhokharpada Water Treatment Plant at Morbe Dam to Digha pipeline and pumphouse at sector 28 in Belapur.

“In order to facilitate the maintenance work, water supply from the water treatment plant to NMMC area was stopped,” said the official, adding that the water supply was disrupted in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards on January 11 evening."

In addition, there was also disruption in water supply in the Kamothe and Kharghar nodes in the CIDCO area.

Meanwhile, on January 12, there was also a water cut in Panvel East and West following no supply from the MJP.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:39 PM IST