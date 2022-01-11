Navi Mumbai: 49 NMMC school students shine in MSCE scholarship exam

As many as 49 students of NMMC school students shone in the scholarship exam 2021conducted by Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune. Of the 49 students, 34 students are from class 5 and 15 students from class 8. Around 1280 students from civic runs schools had appeared in the offline examination held in August 2021.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar claimed that this has been possible because of quality education being provided in civic schools in the city.

As per the education department of NMMC, a total of 663 students from class 5 and 617 students from Class 8 had appeared for the Scholarship Examination held on August 12, 2021. Out of them, a total of 49 students appeared on the merit list.

The top three positions among 34 students of class 5 from NMMC schools are Vidya Shashikant Ramgire (258 marks), Prajakta Deepak Ghorpade (254 marks), and Vaidehi Pradip Navale (254 marks). They are all from NMMC school 42 in Ghansoli.

Similarly, among the students who get scholarships for class VIII, the first three students are Ganesh Ramdas More (210 marks), Sumit Mohan Tayde (198 marks), and Sonal Shailendra Khedkar (192) and they are also from school number 42 in Ghansoli. A maximum of 14 of the 49 students are from civic schools in Ghansoli.

Civic chief Bangar said that while focusing on quality education, we emphasize students be mentally prepared to face the competitive examinations from the very beginning. And, they are being prepared accordingly for scholarship examinations.

He added that students are provided with supplementary study materials and educational facilities. “There is a regular guidance from their teachers and this has resulted in the rising number of students making it to the merit list,” said Bangar.

