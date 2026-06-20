Navi Mumbai: NMMC Restores Water Supply After Emergency Repair Of Leak In Morbe Main Pipeline

NMMC workers carried out emergency repairs on the Morbe main water pipeline after a leak disrupted water supply in parts of Navi Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 20: Water supply in parts of Navi Mumbai was briefly affected after a leak developed in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) 2,050-mm-diameter Morbe main water pipeline near the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant in the early hours of Saturday. The civic body carried out emergency repairs and restored the supply later in the morning.

According to NMMC officials, the leak was detected near the treatment plant, prompting immediate repair work. To facilitate the operation, water supply from the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant to areas under the municipal corporation was temporarily suspended.

Emergency repairs undertaken

As a result, the morning water supply was expected to be inadequate and delivered at low pressure in some parts of the city. The repair work took more than five hours and was undertaken on a war footing.

Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde said, “A leak was detected in the Morbe main water pipeline near the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant, and immediate repair work was undertaken. The repairs have been completed successfully, and water supply has been restored.”

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Supply restored

He confirmed that the water supply system was functioning normally again.

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