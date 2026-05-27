Navi Mumbai: NMMC Assures Clean Drinking Water Supply After Morbe Pipeline Shutdown; Samples Found Potable

NMMC officials test water quality across Navi Mumbai and confirm potable supply following the Morbe pipeline maintenance work | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 28: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday clarified that clean and potable water is currently being supplied across Navi Mumbai following concerns raised over muddy water supply after the recent Morbe pipeline shutdown.

According to the civic body, a two-day shutdown was carried out on May 13 and 14 to undertake improvement works on the Morbe main water pipeline. Water supply resumed from May 15, following which some areas received muddy water for a day as the pipeline network was restarted.

Water samples found fit for drinking

After reports regarding the issue surfaced in sections of the media, officials from the Water Supply Department conducted inspections and collected water samples from Apollo Society in Juinagar and nearby residential complexes. The samples were found fit for drinking, the corporation said.

“Following the shutdown, some areas did receive muddy water for one day after the supply was restored. However, the situation was immediately addressed and clean water supply has been continuing since then. Water samples collected from Juinagar, Nerul, Sanpada and other nodes have been tested and found potable,” an NMMC officer said.

Residents of the affected societies also informed civic officials that the muddy water issue lasted only for a day after the shutdown and that there are currently no complaints regarding water quality.

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NMMC urges residents not to panic

The corporation appealed to citizens not to panic and stated that clean drinking water is being supplied throughout the municipal area.

Citizens facing any issues related to water supply have been asked to contact their respective ward offices or the civic body’s toll-free helpline number, 1800222309.

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