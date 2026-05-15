Navi Mumbai: NMMC Reshuffles Crematorium, Burial Ground Management Duties To Improve Civic Services

Navi Mumbai civic authorities revise maintenance and management responsibilities for crematoriums and burial grounds across the city | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 15: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has redistributed responsibilities related to the maintenance and management of crematoriums and burial grounds across the city to improve service quality and reduce delays in repair and upkeep works.

Commissioner issues revised management orders

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has issued special orders assigning duties to concerned officers and employees after it was observed that maintenance and repair works at crematoriums and burial grounds were getting delayed under the existing system.

“Regular monitoring and better coordination among departments will help improve facilities and ensure timely services at crematoriums and burial grounds across the city,” said Dr Kailas Shinde.

Currently, annual maintenance, repair, and management of crematoriums and burial grounds are overseen by sanitation inspectors, ward officers, and deputy commissioners of both municipal zones.

Under the revised system, direct control of crematoriums and burial grounds in each ward will remain with the concerned sanitation inspector and junior engineer (civil).

New reporting structure introduced

As per the new arrangement, sanitation officers and inspectors, along with deputy engineers and junior engineers (civil), will submit reports to the executive engineer (civil) of the respective department.

The executive engineer will then forward reports and work-related bills to the concerned zonal deputy commissioner, who will supervise the entire system and remain responsible for maintenance, repairs, and overall management.

The order specifies that the responsibilities will include manpower supply, electricity supply, cremation materials, construction-related works, and provision of public amenities and facilities at the sites.

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Civic body aims to improve public services

According to the civic body, the revised structure will ensure regular monitoring of all crematoriums and burial grounds in the city and help enhance the quality of services provided to citizens.

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