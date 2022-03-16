Navi Mumbai: NMMC requests citizens to avoid taking pets to gardens

As part of the cleanliness survey and keeping the city gardens hygienic, the solid waste management department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has asked citizens to avoid taking their pets in the gardens.

The civic body also asked citizens to carry a poop scoop if they take out their pets for a stroll. The civic body put up banners outside the gardens informing citizens about the decision.

The civic body is taking a number of measures to keep the city clean. It has also developed pet corners where pets can be taken for the purpose.

However, it has been noticed that pet owners continue to take their pets in gardens, and complaints of excreted by pets are received by the civic body. “The aim to control and curb the issue of pet’s poo in the gardens. We have asked pet owners to refrain from taking their pets to the gardens,” said a senior civic official.

He added that the civic body has also put-up banners outside the gardens instructing people to not bring their pets in the gardens and clean their waste in case they come for a walk.

In addition, the civic body has also urged citizens to carry a lifter to collect their pet's poop.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:13 AM IST