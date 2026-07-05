Navi Mumbai: NMMC Records Highest-Ever First-Quarter Property Tax Collection Of ₹434.02 Crore

NMMC has recorded a historic first-quarter property tax collection of ₹434.02 crore, driven by higher taxpayer participation and digital payments. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 4, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has recorded its highest-ever first-quarter property tax collection, earning Rs 434.02 crore between April 1 and June 30 of the 2026-27 financial year.

Civic officials attributed the milestone to increased taxpayer participation, widespread adoption of digital payment modes and data-driven revenue management.

A total of 1,43,329 property owners paid property tax during the quarter, up from 98,478 taxpayers who contributed Rs 372.42 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The civic body said the higher collection reflects improved compliance and growing public confidence in its digital tax payment system.

The corporation also recovered Rs 23.67 crore from 15,250 property owners who had defaulted on tax payments in previous years. In addition, 56,973 taxpayers, who had paid taxes only in the later quarters last year, cleared their dues in the first quarter this year, contributing over Rs 165.74 crore.

Digital Payments Drive Collections

Online transactions accounted for the largest share of collections. Of the total amount, Rs 280.71 crore (72.2 per cent) was collected from 1,03,473 taxpayers through digital payment modes, including UPI, QR codes, net banking, and debit and credit cards. Another Rs 144.93 crore was received through bank transactions, while Rs 8.36 crore was collected through offline payments.

The NMMC said its social media awareness campaign and the introduction of personalised payment links sent via SMS and WhatsApp significantly boosted collections.

Around 57,397 taxpayers used the personalised payment links to pay nearly Rs 58 crore, accounting for 40.63 per cent of all taxpayers who paid during the quarter.

Among administrative divisions, Ghansoli recorded the highest property tax collection at Rs 80 crore. Industrial properties contributed the largest share of revenue at 35.79 per cent, followed by residential (31.92 per cent), commercial (22.26 per cent), and mixed-use and other properties (10.03 per cent).

Civic Body Credits Public Participation

"The record collection of Rs 434.02 crore in the very first quarter reflects citizens' trust in the municipal corporation, the growing acceptance of digital services and the collective commitment of Navi Mumbai residents towards the city's development. I congratulate and thank all taxpayers for their responsible participation," Mayor Sujata Patil said.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said property tax remains the backbone of civic development works and credited the achievement to the combined efforts of citizens and the administration.

Also Watch:

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Keep Property Tax Collection Centres Open On Holidays Until June 30

"The extensive use of technology, data-driven planning and citizen-friendly digital services has played a crucial role in achieving this historic milestone. We remain committed to delivering transparent, efficient and citizen-centric governance," he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/