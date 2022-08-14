e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records 63 new cases of Covid on August 13

While June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of the month. The trend continued during July. However, for the eight seven days, more than 50 cases of Covid were reported in the city

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
Representative Image | PTI

Navi Mumbai: A total of 63 new cases of Covid were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 13. At present, the number of active cases stands at 497.

At present, 368 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the Covid care centre of NMMC. On August 13, a total of 68 patients got discharged.

On August 13, the civic body conducted 1824 RT PCR tests and 2094 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,65,234 RT PCR and 22,89,054 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Maharashtra reports 2,040 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death; active cases at 11,847
