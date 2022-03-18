Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives 17,000 COVID vaccine doses for children aged 12 to 14 years

As per the directions of Central and State Governments, the sixth phase of COVID vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years started under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on March 16.

The civic body has received a total of 17,000 doses of Covid vaccines for this age group of children’s vaccination.

At present, the civic body is conducting the vaccination drive for children 12 to 14 years at three hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli.

Dia John Hine at Vashi Hospital, Rishikesh Monde at Mansaheb Minatai Thackeray Hospital Nerul and Muskan Hankare at Rajmata Jijau Hospital Airoli were among the first dose recipients at the centre.

NMMC has made all the preparations for vaccination in the age group of 12 to 14 years. As per the instructions given by civic chief Abhijeet Bangar in a special meeting on vaccination, planning was held and vaccination started in 3 hospitals. All the schools were informed about the vaccination by the education department and the message was disseminated through various media and social media.

Children born between 15th March, 2008 and 15th March, 2010 are eligible for vaccination. While coming for vaccination, the children need to have Aadhaar card and school iCard or similar documents with their date of birth.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Heat pushes up lemon prices

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 10:41 AM IST