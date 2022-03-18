Navi Mumbai: Heat pushes up lemon prices

The price of lemon has almost doubled due to a dip in supply. Even the scorching heat has pushed the demand for lemons. This has resulted in a price rise in lemon-based juices in the market.

According to traders, the lemon price will continue to command high in days to come. The retail price of lemon has reached Rs 5 per piece.

The consumption of lemon increases during the summer. However, this year, the mercury level crossed 40 degrees in March and demand for lemon rose suddenly.

Around a week ago, the price was around Rs 50 to 60 per kg which reached Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg.

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) received around 50 tons of lemon on Thursday while a week ago, the supply was around 100 tons. According to traders, the Vashi APMC receives the maximum supply from Andhra Pradesh.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 10:27 AM IST