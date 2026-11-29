NMMC plans four safety studies to assess Morbe Dam risks and improve flood preparedness for downstream villages | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 28, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will spend Rs 84.48 lakh on four key projects to strengthen the safety of Morbe Dam, the primary source of drinking water for Navi Mumbai.

The proposed works include preparing an emergency action plan, mapping flood-prone areas, conducting a seismic study and assessing the possible impact of extreme rainfall on the dam's structure.

The proposals have been submitted to the Standing Committee for approval in compliance with the Dam Safety Act, 2021. The measures are aimed at preventing disasters during heavy rainfall and ensuring the safety of villages located downstream of the dam.

As per the Central Government's guidelines, the four projects must be completed by December 2026. The Municipal Commissioner has submitted the proposals to the Standing Committee. The civic body has already made a budgetary provision of Rs 5 crore for dam safety-related works, from which the proposed expenditure will be met.

Emergency Action Plan For Morbe Dam

One of the major components is the preparation of an Emergency Action Plan for Morbe Dam. A survey will be conducted covering one kilometre on either side of the river to identify potential flood-prone areas. Blue, yellow and red flood lines will be marked to indicate different levels of flood risk. This work is estimated to cost Rs 24.94 lakh.

Another project, costing Rs 24.95 lakh, will focus on water storage management, seismic assessment and the preparation of maintenance and repair guidelines for the dam.

Downstream River Basin Survey

The civic body will also undertake a technology-based survey of a 15-km stretch of the Dhavari and Patalganga rivers downstream of the dam to collect detailed geographical information about the river basin. The project has been estimated at Rs 9.91 lakh.

Simulation Study To Assess Flood Risks

Additionally, a computer-based simulation study will assess the possible consequences of extreme rainfall on the dam's wall and structure. It will help identify villages that could face flooding in the event of a structural emergency. This study will cost Rs 24.67 lakh.

The NMMC has selected M/s Geo Info Services to execute all four projects, with a completion period of three months. The work will begin after approval from the Standing Committee.

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The studies are expected to help the civic administration assess downstream flood risks and issue timely warnings to villages along the Dhavari and Patalganga rivers, particularly when water is released from the dam during the monsoon.

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