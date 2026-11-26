NMMC announces a 12-hour water shutdown across Navi Mumbai on November 27 for pipeline maintenance and flow meter installation | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, November 26, 2026: Residents across Navi Mumbai, including Kharghar and Kamothe, are likely to face inconvenience as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a 12-hour water supply shutdown on Friday, November 27, for maintenance and installation work on its main water distribution network.

Areas To Face Water Cut

The shutdown, scheduled from 10 am to 10 pm, will affect Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Airoli. Water supply to Kharghar and Kamothe, which fall under the CIDCO area, will also remain suspended. Direct water connections from the main pipeline in the NMMC area will be affected as well.

पाणीपुरवठा विषयक जाहीर आवाहन नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेमार्फत शुक्रवार, दि. 27 नोव्हेंबर 2026 रोजी पाणीपुरवठा व्यवस्थेतील बेलापूर ते ऐरोलीपर्यंत मुख्य जलवाहिनीच्या टॅपींगवरील वितरण वाहिनीवर तसेच ईएसआर / जीएसआरमध्ये विविध ठिकाणी नवीन फ्लो मीटर व व्हॉल्व बसविणेचे काम हाती घेण्यात येणार आहे. सदर कामासाठी जलवाहिनीवरील पाणीपुरवठा शुक्रवार दि. 27 नोव्हेंबर 2026 रोजी, सकाळी 10.00 ते रात्री 10.00 वाजेपर्यंत 12 तासांकरीता मुख्य जलवाहिनीवरील पाणी पुरवठा बंद राहणार आहे. त्यामुळे सदर कालावधीमध्ये नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रातील बेलापूर, नेरुळ, वाशी, तुर्भे, सानपाडा, कोपरखैरणे, घणसोली व ऐरोली या विभागात तसेच नमुंमपा क्षेत्रातील मुख्य जलवाहिनीवरील थेट नळ जोडण्यांचा व सिडको क्षेत्रातील खारघर व कामोठे नोडमधील पाणी पुरवठा बंद राहील. त्या अनुषंगाने शुक्रवार दि. 27 नोव्हेंबर 2026 रोजी संध्याकाळचा पाणीपुरवठा होणार नाही व शनिवार दि.28 नोव्हेंबर 2026 रोजी सकाळचा व संध्याकाळचा पाणी पुरवठा कमी दाबाने होईल याची नोंद घेण्यात यावी. याद्वारे नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रातील नागरिकांना आवाहन करण्यात येते की, या कालावधीत पाण्याचा जपून वापर करुन नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेस संपूर्ण सहकार्य करावे. #nmmc #navimumbaimunicipalcorporation #navimumbaimahanagarpalika #dgipr #nmmccommissioner #nmmcengineeringdepartment #nmmcwaterdepartment #watershutdown #navimumbaicity — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) November 26, 2026

With the shutdown coinciding with the evening supply schedule, residents will not receive water on Friday evening. The disruption is likely to continue into Saturday, November 28, when both morning and evening water supply will be at reduced pressure.

Flow Meters And Valves To Be Installed

The civic body will undertake work to install new flow meters and valves at various points on the main water distribution network from Belapur to Airoli. Similar work will be carried out at various Elevated Service Reservoirs (ESRs) and Ground Service Reservoirs (GSRs).

An NMMC water supply department officer said, "The work is necessary to install new flow meters and valves at various locations in the distribution network. Residents are requested to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously until normal supply is restored."

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The NMMC has appealed to residents in the affected areas to cooperate with the civic administration and avoid wastage of water.

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