Navi Mumbai, November 26, 2026: Residents across Navi Mumbai, including Kharghar and Kamothe, are likely to face inconvenience as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a 12-hour water supply shutdown on Friday, November 27, for maintenance and installation work on its main water distribution network.
Areas To Face Water Cut
The shutdown, scheduled from 10 am to 10 pm, will affect Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Airoli. Water supply to Kharghar and Kamothe, which fall under the CIDCO area, will also remain suspended. Direct water connections from the main pipeline in the NMMC area will be affected as well.
With the shutdown coinciding with the evening supply schedule, residents will not receive water on Friday evening. The disruption is likely to continue into Saturday, November 28, when both morning and evening water supply will be at reduced pressure.
Flow Meters And Valves To Be Installed
The civic body will undertake work to install new flow meters and valves at various points on the main water distribution network from Belapur to Airoli. Similar work will be carried out at various Elevated Service Reservoirs (ESRs) and Ground Service Reservoirs (GSRs).
An NMMC water supply department officer said, "The work is necessary to install new flow meters and valves at various locations in the distribution network. Residents are requested to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously until normal supply is restored."
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The NMMC has appealed to residents in the affected areas to cooperate with the civic administration and avoid wastage of water.
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