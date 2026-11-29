The proposed Koparkhairane plant will supply recycled water to CtrlS Data Centre in Mahape, with the company funding the project | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 28, 2026: With demand for recycled water rising amid the rapid expansion of data centres, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has proposed setting up a 30 million litres per day (MLD) tertiary treatment and reverse osmosis (RO) plant to supply treated water to data centres. The project is expected to generate annual revenue of around Rs 24.09 crore for the civic body.

The proposed plant will be constructed on vacant land adjoining the existing tertiary treatment plant in Sector 14, Koparkhairane, and will supply 30 MLD of recycled water to CtrlS Data Centre Limited in Mahape.

The company will bear the entire cost of setting up the plant and laying the pipeline from Koparkhairane to Mahape. The NMMC has proposed a supply rate of Rs 22 per cubic metre.

Data Centres Drive Recycled Water Demand

The growing demand comes as Navi Mumbai emerges as a major data centre hub, with companies such as CtrlS, Adani and Digital Edge expanding their presence in the region.

The upcoming facilities require substantial quantities of water for server cooling and other technical operations. The airport authorities have also expressed interest in procuring recycled water.

Currently, the civic body's sewage treatment plants receive around 270 to 280 MLD of sewage daily. However, only 52 to 53 MLD undergoes recycling, while the remaining treated or untreated discharge, as described in the proposal, is released into the sea.

The administration is now exploring ways to utilise a larger share of this wastewater and turn sewage treatment infrastructure into a revenue-generating asset.

Civic Body Sees Revenue Potential

Leader of the House Sagar Naik said sewage treatment plants, once considered white elephants, could become major sources of income for the municipal corporation with increasing industrial demand for recycled water.

He also stressed that the civic body should ensure maximum financial returns from such projects, particularly as data centre companies receive substantial incentives from the state government.

Corporators JD Sutar and Sudhakar Sonawane suggested that the administration should consider the entire 270 MLD sewage generation while preparing a comprehensive plan to increase recycled water sales and revenue.

NMMC To Prepare Comprehensive Policy

City Engineer Shirish Aradwad said that the civic body earlier had to approach companies to sell treated water due to a lack of demand. However, the situation has changed, with data centres and the airport now expressing interest in procuring recycled water.

"Instead of bringing separate proposals for individual companies, the administration is working on a comprehensive policy to determine rates for different categories of treated water, including TTP and RO-treated water," he said.

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Standing Committee Chairman Ashok Patil directed the administration to submit a detailed proposal examining the treatment process, operational costs and revenue potential of the project.

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