Navi Mumbai: NMMC plants indigenous saplings on World Earth Day | FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has planted neem and other indigenous saplings at the premises of its headquarters under the 'Majhi Vasundhara' campaign.

The campaign, which aims at the protection and conservation of natural elements, has earned Navi Mumbai the title of the number one eco-friendly city in Maharashtra.

The planting was carried out on World Earth Day, April 22, under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar. "This year, a number of activities were conducted with the concept of 'Invest in our Earth'," said Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade, who participated in the planting along with Deputy Commissioner Nitin Narvekar.

NMMC Nodal Officer and Additional Commissioner of the 'Mazi Vasundhara' campaign, Sujata Dhole, said, "Efforts are being made to achieve the goal of Harit Navi Mumbai." The corporation is using the Miyawaki method of planting trees to create an urban forest, as well as planting trees in other places as per the availability of space.