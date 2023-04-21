World Earth Day 2023: 15 Eco-friendly ways to take care of the 'Mother Earth'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 21, 2023
Reduce consumption of single-use plastics: Disposable utensils, straws, plastic water bottles and poly bags are bad for the environment. These single-use plastics all end up in landfills and waterways
Avoid using them and instead, use reusable metal utensils and carry your own water bottle wherever you go; so that you don't have to purchase packaged drinking water whenever you step out. You can use cloth bag for your grocery and other shopping
Save paper: The more paper you use, the more trees are cut down to facilitate the usage. Example, use a sponge or cloth to clean up spillage. Use both sides of the paper for writing or typing. Desist from creating origami and other paper items that end up been thrown away after
Use renewable sources of energy: Fossil fuel releases the carbon dioxide or other green house gases causing air pollution. Use renewable energy sources like solar energy, wind energy, biomass energy or white coal, geo thermal energy, tidal energy etc.
Walking and cycling are obvious ways to reduce greenhouse gases. Plus you will burn some more calories. Use local mass transit if you can than driving using private vehicle or carpool. Even one vehicle off on the road will make a huge difference
me.motherearth
National Ocean Service
