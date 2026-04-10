Navi Mumbai: NMMC Plans Crackdown On Encroachments, Road Repairs After Inspection In Sector 25

NMMC inspects Sector 25 to address encroachments and fast-track road repair works | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 10: A joint inspection was carried out in Ward 25 of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Corporator and Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee, Saluja Sutar, along with senior civic official Sunil Kokate, undertook the inspection to address civic concerns in the area.

Encroachments and infrastructure issues identified

The inspection covered the area beneath the L&T bridge and the railway station subway, where several issues, including encroachments, misuse of public spaces, and deteriorating road conditions, were identified.

Local representatives, including Prakash Yevalkar, Sunil Kumar, and Pramod Shinde, were present during the visit. Residents highlighted the persistent nuisance caused by homeless individuals occupying spaces under the east–west flyover and inside the subway, particularly at night.

Measures proposed to improve safety

Based on the observations, civic authorities proposed a series of measures to curb encroachments and improve pedestrian safety. These include installing iron grills along footpaths under the flyover, placing bollards to prevent two-wheeler parking on pedestrian pathways, and increasing the height of fencing around the existing play area under the bridge.

Officials also noted that grills at certain locations near the western subway had been damaged to facilitate encroachments. Authorities assured that these would be repaired and reinforced.

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Road repairs and long-term plans

In addition, the poor condition of roads in Sector 25 was brought to the administration’s attention. Officials agreed to undertake immediate patchwork at pothole-ridden stretches, while assuring that permanent asphalt or cement concrete roads will be developed by September–October 2026.

Civic authorities said the measures aim to improve safety, prevent misuse of public infrastructure, and enhance overall accessibility for residents.

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