Navi Mumbai: NMMC Organises Workshop On Neonatal Resuscitation Programmes At Airoli Hospital |

Navi Mumbai: In order to improve neonatal care, the Health Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a comprehensive Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) workshop. The workshop, titled "Basic Neonatal Resuscitation Program First Golden Minute Project," was held over a span of two days at Rajmata Jijau Hospital Airoli.

In a country where the mortality rate due to Birth Asphyxia stands at over 20%, the significance of timely intervention during the critical first minute after birth cannot be overstated. The NRP workshop aimed to address this alarming statistic by training medical personnel to deliver essential resuscitation techniques to newborns in need. It is estimated that 10 out of every 100 newborns require resuscitation, and through this workshop, a total of 62 trainees have been empowered to administer these lifesaving measures.

Dr. Abhijit Mhapankar, Dr. Omprakash Jamadar, Dr. Shital Kolhe, and Ratna Deore, along with Anita Hande, Jyoti Paikarao, and Neshwari Fernando, played pivotal roles as coaches during the workshop.

Details On Participants At Workshop

Recognizing this crucial need for specialized training to ensure the effective implementation of neonatal care programs, the Basic Neonatal Resuscitation Program workshop was conceived. The workshop witnessed the participation of 32 trainees on the first day and 30 trainees on the second day, including doctors and nurses. The primary focus of this workshop was to equip medical professionals with the skills required to address and mitigate newborn deaths caused by Birth Asphyxia.

