Navi Mumbai: NMMC needs large number of plots for civic amenities for next 20 years

NMMC civic headquarters | Photo: Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will require a large number of plots for civic amenities in the years to come. The draft development plan (DP) published by the civic body for objections and suggestions highlighted that it had received only 40 per cent of plots from CIDCO of the total plots it demanded.

Navi Mumbai is a planned city and there is very little scope for further development. Even the DP for 2018-2038 published by the NMMC highlighted that the city is developed up to 95 per cent with only 5 per cent vacant land available for future development.

As per the 2011 census, the population of the city was 11.2 lakh and by 2018, it reached 15 lakh. With an increase of around 50,000 in population every year, the projected population by 2038 would be around 28 lakh. In order to cater to the increased population, the civic body will require more plots for civic amenities like playgrounds, gardens, libraries, hospitals, crematoriums, schools, parking places, temples, dumping grounds, night shelters, and bus depot among others.

However, according to the data presented in the draft DP, by the end of 2018, the civic body received a total of 619 plots from CIDCO while it demanded a total of 1,543 plots for civic amenities. Of the total 619 plots received by NMMC, 411 plots have been developed and the remaining 208 plots are yet to be developed.

By the end of 2018, the civic body had received a total of 69 plots for playgrounds or recreational grounds while there is a need for 155 plots. Of the 69 plots it received for playgrounds, 50 plots have been developed and 19 plots are lying idle or earmarked for the same. Similarly, the civic body made a demand of 37 plots for a crematorium / burial ground, and it received 18 plots till December 2018, of which 14 plots have been used. As per the data mentioned in the DP, the civic body received the maximum number of 101 plots in the Nerul node, followed by 82 plots in Vashi / Turbhe node.

In the NMMC area, prior to its inception in 1992, CIDCO was functioning as New Town Development Authority (NADA). The CIDCO sanctioned DP was a structural plan that focused on the zoning of lands like residential, commercial, industrial, NDZ or others. However, there was no provision for reservations of any public amenities.

Plots demanded by NMMC: 1,543

Plots granted by CIDCO: 619

Pending demand: 924