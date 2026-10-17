Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches E-Waste Collection Drive Under Special Campaign 6.0

NMMC has launched an e-waste collection initiative to encourage residents to recycle discarded electronic devices through designated collection channels | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, October 17, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched an e-waste collection initiative under Special Campaign 6.0 to promote the responsible disposal and recycling of discarded electronic items.

The campaign, being conducted from October 2 to 31, 2026, is organised under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, in association with We The Recycling Company.

First Collection Drive On October 22

As part of the initiative, the first e-waste collection drive will be held on October 22 at the NMMC headquarters, exclusively for civic body employees. The corporation will announce details of ward-wise collection points for residents across Navi Mumbai in the coming days.

22 ऑक्टोबरला नवी मुंबई महापालिका मुख्यालयात ई-कचरा विशेष संकलन मोहीम सविस्तर वृत्त लिंक :- https://t.co/FqspEzqfrb #nmmcsolidwastemanagementdepartment #swachhsurvekshan #swachhbharat #swachhataabhiyan #swachhbharatabhiyan #swachhbharatmission #swachhbharatmissionurban #swachhmaharashtra #swachhmaharashtraabhiyan #swachhmaharashtramission #swachhmaharashtramissionurban #sevasankalp #sevasankalpa #sevasankalpabhiyan #sevasankalpaabhiyan #ewaste #ewastecollection @SwachSurvekshan @SwachhBharatGov @MahaDGIPR @MAHA_UDD @mygovindia @MahaMyGov — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) October 16, 2026

The campaign aims to encourage citizens to dispose of electronic waste, including old mobile phones, damaged chargers and unused electronic devices, through designated collection channels instead of discarding them with regular household garbage.

Focus On Recycling And Resource Recovery

The initiative seeks to promote recycling and resource recovery by ensuring that discarded electronics are channelled for appropriate processing. It also aims to raise awareness about the importance of responsible e-waste management and reducing the environmental impact of electronic waste.

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With the campaign running until October 31, the civic body is expected to expand collection opportunities across the city through ward-level arrangements, enabling residents to participate in the drive.

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