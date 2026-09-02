Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches Citywide Tree Protection Drive, Orders 1-Metre Open Pits Around Trees

NMMC will remove concrete and paver blocks around trees while ensuring adequate space for roots and rainwater percolation | AI Generated Image (X - @NMMConline)

Navi Mumbai, September 2: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a citywide special drive to protect existing trees and reduce the risk of trees being uprooted during heavy rain and strong winds.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has directed civic departments to remove concrete, asphalt and paver blocks around trees and create adequate open spaces for water and air to reach their roots.

Under the drive, the civic body will survey trees across Navi Mumbai and ensure that a minimum one-metre open tree pit is provided around each tree. For larger trees, the pit will be at least 1.5 metres wide.

The soil level inside the pit will have to remain six inches below the surrounding surface, while the surrounding ground will be sloped towards the pit to facilitate rainwater percolation.

“Protecting Navi Mumbai’s existing tree cover requires changes in the way roads, footpaths and development works are planned. We must ensure that tree roots have adequate space for soil, air and water, while pruning and excavation near trees are carried out scientifically,” Dr Shinde said.

Experts Identify Causes Of Tree Falls

The decision follows an expert meeting convened by the Commissioner to examine the reasons behind trees and branches falling during the monsoon.

Excessive concreting around tree trunks, damage to roots during utility and development works, inadequate sunlight, unscientific pruning and the planting of unsuitable species were identified as key factors.

The NMMC has also directed that no brick or cement structure be constructed around tree pits. New plantations should preferably comprise native species suited to Navi Mumbai's geographical conditions. Tree pruning must be carried out scientifically while maintaining the natural balance of the tree.

Tree Plantation Norms For Roads

The civic body has further ordered that newly developed or widened roads provide space for tree plantation in accordance with the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Conservation and Tree Protection Rules, 2009.

The prescribed norms provide for one tree every 10 metres along roads measuring 24 metres or more in width, one tree every 10 metres on both sides of roads between 12 and 24 metres, and one tree every 20 metres along roads between six and 12 metres wide.

Road medians will also have to provide 4 to 5 feet of space for soil and shrub plantation. Where such space cannot be provided, adjoining medians should be constructed as a continuous divider.

Approval Required For Tree Work

The Commissioner has also directed that excavation near trees be undertaken under the supervision of the Garden Assistant, with the concerned department obtaining permission from the Tree Officer. Any tree that needs to be felled or transplanted for development work will require prior approval from the Tree Authority.

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The civic body has warned that damage to trees or unauthorised tree felling could result in legal action under Section 21(1) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Protection and Conservation Act, 1975.

The special drive is aimed at strengthening the long-term preservation of Navi Mumbai’s tree cover while reducing the risk of tree failures during extreme weather.

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