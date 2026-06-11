Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches Awareness Drive On Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 Across Housing Societies

NMMC officials conduct awareness sessions in housing societies to promote waste segregation and compliance with the new Solid Waste Management Rules | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 11: Awareness campaigns on the newly implemented Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 have begun across housing societies and institutions in Navi Mumbai, with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) undertaking a citywide outreach programme to educate residents about the regulations that came into force on April 1, 2026.

World Environment Day Drives Conducted

As part of World Environment Day observances, special awareness drives were conducted from June 5 to June 11 in various residential societies and colonies.

The initiative is being carried out under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, with Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar overseeing the campaign and Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadde coordinating its implementation.

Mandatory Waste Segregation Explained

Sanitation officers and inspectors visited societies in Airoli, Digha, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Vashi and CBD Belapur to inform residents about mandatory waste segregation at source. Under the new rules, households are required to separate waste into four categories — wet waste, dry waste, domestic hazardous waste and sanitary waste.

Officials also emphasised that segregated waste must be handed over separately to municipal collection vehicles. Housing societies generating more than 100 kilograms of waste per day have been informed that setting up an on-site waste processing facility is now mandatory under the new regulations.

Also Watch:

Citywide Campaign With NGO Support

The campaign is being conducted across all eight NMMC ward jurisdictions with support from AG Enviro and Parisar Sakhi, which are carrying out awareness activities in societies, institutions and commercial establishments.

Civic officials said the initiative has received a positive response from residents, helping spread awareness about responsible waste management practices.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/