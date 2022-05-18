Navi Mumbai: NMMC Kabaddi team shines at district level tournament

Group A Kabaddi team of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) secured the third position in a district level tournament organized by Jay Shankar Krida Mandal, Kalyan with the approval of the Thane District Kabaddi Association.

The NMMC team defeated strong teams from the Thane district and reached the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, NMMC’s team lost to Chhatrapati Krida Mandal, Dombivali by a thin margin of 05 points (25-20). However, in the match and even in the tournament, the NMMC team gave a tough fight to other participating teams.

In order to make Navi Mumbai known as a modern city and also a sports city, efforts are being made by the NMMC to develop quality players by imparting training in various sports.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:08 PM IST