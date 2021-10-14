Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues guidelines as auditoriums, theaters, cinema halls, swimming pools to reopen from October 22

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued fresh guidelines as auditoriums, theaters, swimming pools and cinema halls in the city will be reopening from October 22. While auditoriums, theaters, cinema halls and swimming pools will be allowed with 50% of seating capacity, thermal screening, staggered timing in the theaters to prevent crowd are few guidelines to be followed.

Under Mission Break the Chain Modified guidelines, a number of services have been planned to open from October 22. Under the NMMC area, the civic body has issued guidelines for auditoriums, theaters, swimming pools, and open spaces.

Apart from allowing 50 per cent of seating capacity of auditoriums, thermal screening, social distancing, wearing of face masks, make-up man in PPE kit and regular sanitizing of washrooms are some measures that the management of auditoriums will have to follow. Similarly, open space will be not be crowded.

There will be staggered timing in the movie theaters with multiple screens and it will be ensured that starting and finish times of the two shows should not overlap to avoid crowding. Apart from sanitizing the premises regularly, digital and contact-less booking and payment should be stressed. The air-conditioning of the premises should be between 24-30 degrees centigrade.

The swimming pools will be opened only for players to be participating in state, national or international competitions. However, this will not be allowed for children under 12 years. “The purpose of the opening of swimming pools is that sportspersons participating in the competition can practice, learn and maintain fitness,” said an official from NMMC.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:43 PM IST