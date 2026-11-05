Navi Mumbai NMMC Issues Diwali Firecracker Guidelines, Announces 8 Ward-Wise Helplines For Noise & Air Pollution Complaints | File pic

Navi Mumbai: With complaints of noise and air pollution likely to rise during Diwali, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced dedicated helpline numbers and ward-wise email IDs for citizens to report violations related to firecrackers and environmental pollution.

The move follows a Bombay High Court directive issued on October 15, 2026, in Suo Motu PIL No. 01 of 2026, asking municipal corporations, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and police departments to establish dedicated telephone numbers and email IDs to receive complaints concerning noise and environmental pollution.

"Citizens are requested to strictly follow the court's directions and report instances of noise and environmental pollution through the dedicated helpline numbers and email IDs. The objective is to ensure effective implementation of the prescribed norms and celebrate a safe and pollution-free Diwali," the NMMC said in its appeal.

हवा व ध्वनी प्रदूषणाबाबत मा.न्यायालयाच्या आदेशांचे पालन करण्याचे नवी मुंबईकरांना आवाहनयाबाबत तक्रार करण्यासाठी हेल्पलाईन क्रमांक जाहीरसविस्तर वृत्त लिंक :-https://t.co/U5WjWcsqyb #nmmccommissioner #nmmcengineeringdepartment #nmmcenvironmentdepartment #aqi #airqualityindex #suomotu — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) November 4, 2026

Firecracker Timings And Restrictions

As per the court's directions, firecrackers can be burst only between 7 pm and 10 pm. The civic body has warned that firecrackers producing noise exceeding 125 dB (AI) are illegal under the Central Government notification dated October 5, 1999. Firecrackers containing harmful substances such as barium salts, lithium, arsenic, lead and mercury are also prohibited under Supreme Court directives.

The NMMC has directed firecracker sellers to comply with the Explosives Act, 1884, and the Explosives Rules, 2008. Sale of banned firecrackers is prohibited, while permitted varieties can only be sold at locations designated by the civic body after obtaining the necessary permissions.

Air Pollution And Health Concerns

Highlighting the impact of firecrackers on air quality, the civic body stated that the average Air Quality Index (AQI), which generally remains around 91 during other periods, has been observed to rise to approximately 212 during Diwali. The resulting increase in toxic pollutants poses health risks, particularly respiratory problems.

The court has also directed educational institutions to create awareness among students about the environmental damage caused by firecrackers. Schools and colleges have been asked to ensure compliance with the orders, while the police have been entrusted with enforcement. The NMMC's ward-level assistant commissioners have also been instructed to verify compliance.

NMMC Appeals For Eco-Friendly Celebrations

The civic body has also appealed to citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali under the state government's Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, Swachh Survekshan 2026 and Swachh Vayu Survekshan initiatives.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has urged residents to use traditional earthen lamps, opt for paper or cloth lanterns, avoid plastic decorations and bags, refrain from bursting firecrackers and prevent electrical decorations on trees.

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"The aim is to promote a green, clean and pollution-free festival. Citizens should adopt environmentally responsible practices and celebrate Diwali without causing harm to the environment," the civic body said.

Ward-Wise Complaint Helpline Numbers

Citizens can register complaints through the following ward-wise helpline numbers:

Belapur: 8976954881

Nerul: 8976954882

Vashi: 8976954884

Turbhe: 8976954883

Koparkhairane: 8976954885

Ghansoli: 8976954886

Airoli: 8976954887

Digha: 8976954889

Toll-free numbers: 1800222309 / 1800222310.

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