Navi Mumbai: NMMC Intensifies Screening For Diabetes, Hypertension And Cancer Among Residents Above 30

NMMC health workers conduct screenings for diabetes, hypertension and cancer as part of a citywide preventive healthcare drive | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, June 18: In a bid to tackle the growing burden of lifestyle diseases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified screening and treatment efforts for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and cancer among residents aged above 30 years.

Under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), regular health screenings are being conducted at NMMC hospitals and 26 urban primary health centres, with patient data being uploaded to the government's NCD Digital Portal.

The initiative includes screening for diabetes, high blood pressure, oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer. Suspected cancer patients are referred to the Oncology Department at the Public Hospital in Nerul for further evaluation and treatment.

NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has been closely monitoring the programme and has directed officials to ensure its effective implementation across the city.

He appealed to all citizens above the age of 30 to undergo regular health screenings at their nearest civic health centre, stating that early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Door-to-door registration and free treatment support

As part of the drive, citizens are being registered through door-to-door visits and at health centres. Individuals found with elevated blood sugar or blood pressure levels are immediately started on treatment. Patients registered on the NCD Portal are provided free medicines, regular follow-up care and linked to the ABHA digital health ID system.

ASHA volunteers have been playing a key role in the campaign by conducting household visits, filling Community-Based Assessment Checklists (CBAC), ensuring medication compliance among patients and facilitating free blood pressure and blood sugar tests through Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs). They also assist in the preliminary screening of cervical and breast cancer among women.

Special focus on early cancer detection

Medical officers at urban primary health centres examine suspected patients referred by ASHA workers and ANMs, confirm diagnoses, prescribe treatment as per national guidelines and monitor patients with chronic illnesses through monthly follow-ups. Cases requiring specialised care are referred to the Public Hospital in Nerul.

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Dr Shinde said that citizens identified with suspected cancer during primary screening are provided guidance and referred for further diagnostic tests and treatment, underscoring the importance of timely detection and intervention in combating non-communicable diseases.

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