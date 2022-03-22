Navi Mumbai: NMMC installs shelves to donate unused items for needy persons

As the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is taking a number of initiatives to keep the city clean, in yet another initiative, the civic body is taking steps to ensure that minimum waste reaches the dumping yard.

The civic body sets up shelves at strategic locations where people can donate items that they do not need anymore.

The unused items donated at these shelves set up near parks and jogging tracks will be given to the needy or collected by them.

Rajendra Sonawane, Chief Sanitation official of NMMC said, “The purpose is to prevent usable items reaching to landfill. They can be used by needy.” He added that the shelves have been installed under cleanliness survey of 2022.

The residents can donate their unused toys, books, shoes and other items which can be used by those in need.

Citizens have welcomed the move as they can donate unused items that will be used by someone who needs it. “I always wanted to give clothes and toys but its very difficult to find someone who needs in a cosmopolitan city like Navi Mumbai,” said Nishit Sinha, a resident of Nerul. He added that by donating, he also feels that he did something good.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Convocation ceremony of RAIT held in Nerul

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:05 AM IST