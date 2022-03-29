Navi Mumbai: NMMC in collaboration with NGO to hold 'Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon' on April 10

The Let Celebrate Fitness (LCF), an NGO focused on promoting health and fitness will hold 'Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon' in association with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on April 10. Apart from promoting segregation of dry and wet waste and "Say No to Plastic" campaign for a better environment, the funds raised from the event will be used to help students who were affected due to Covid.

While NMMC has been taking a number of measures to create awareness among citizens about cleanliness, the 'Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon' will help people to understand the value of health and fitness while keeping the city clean and green.

During the lockdown, LCF helped the poor and needy by providing them with food and other amenities, now, through the half marathon initiative, which will be held under the guidance of NMMC, the NGO will continue its journey to help the needy in society.

"We have a list of around 480 orphaned children and many students across the country who were affected during the pandemic, the funds raised from the event will be used to help to pay fees for students appearing in final year examinations,” said Richa Sameet, a senior member of LCF.

'Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon' is scheduled to take place on April 10, 2022, at Palm Beach Road and will have three race categories – Half Marathon (21 km), 10 km Run and 5 km Run.

Those who are interested in participating can register by visiting the NGO website https://letscelebratefitness.org/swachh-navi-mumbai-half-marathon/.

Sameet says that more than 1,500 runners have already registered and they are expecting more than 2000 runners will participate in the event. "As NMMC has been doing a lot for the city, citizens should come and participate in making the city clean and green," added Sameet.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:17 PM IST