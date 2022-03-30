Navi Mumbai: NMMC in collaboration with artist beautify city walls through murals, poems

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is giving a new look to the city through frescoes (mural paintings), sculptures, fountains, poem scriptures as part of its cleanliness survey.

So far, Achyut Pallav, a well-known calligrapher from the city has already scripted poems of more than 30 legendary poets on the walls of Navi Mumbai streets including that of Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram, Kusumagraj, Govindagraj, Suresh Bhat, Vinda Karandikar, Vasant Bapat.

The civic body recently shared a few photographs of calligrapher Pallav creating art on the wall of a fire station in Sector 1 near the Sion-Panvel Highway in the CBD Belapur ward, with the lines of Saint Dnyaneshwar "Aisi Akshare Rasike Melvin" with attractive Devanagari paintings.

Expressing happiness about his work to beautify the city, Pallav said, "I am happy to participate in the mission as an artist."

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:08 PM IST