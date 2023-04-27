Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds various programmes on World Malaria Day | Amit Srivastava

The Health Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a number of activities as part of World Malaria Day on 25 April.

The purpose of the activities was to spread awareness about malaria and various measures to control the vector born disease.

A Prabhat Pheri was organized in every 23 civic primary health centres' jurisdiction. On this occasion, widespread awareness about malaria was given to residents.

A large number of ANMs, multi-purpose health workers, ASHA workers and chemical fumigation and spraying workers participated.

Information was shared through exhibitions and camps held at various places in the civic Primary Health Centre area. In the camp, citizens were given effective information about malaria fever through an exhibition.

Also, information was given on how to identify mosquito larvae by demonstrations of mosquito larvae and guppy flies. In this camp, 3192 beneficiaries benefited and 347 blood samples were taken.

In the programs organized citizens were given important instructions for the prevention of malaria

• Destruction of waste materials, empty bottles, cans, paint cans, water bottles, discarded plastic on the house, plates under the pots, on the terrace, around the house where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

• Changing the water used for keeping vase trays, fengshui, and turtle idols once a week.

• Using a mosquito net if possible.

• Conducting free blood tests of fever patients through home health workers and in all municipal hospitals / civil primary health centres.

• Not allowing water to accumulate in your home, office and area.

• Mosquitoes lay their eggs in stagnant water, so water storage places like indoor and outdoor water storage drums/tanks/vessels, pumps and other containers should be kept completely dry one day a week.

Amit Srivastava

Amit Srivastava

Amit Srivastava