Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds several programmes on World Tuberculosis Day |

Navi Mumbai: In order to mark World Tuberculosis Day which was on March 24, the health department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a number of activities including workshops, rallies, seminars, and street plays to spread awareness about tuberculosis (TB). The theme for this year is "Yes!, We Can End TB".

The programme is carried out with an aim to create public awareness about tuberculosis which today also remains an epidemic in several parts of the world. Around one and a half million people are dying due to Tuberculosis across the world including in several developing countries.

The officials from the health department said that this year, the focus is to concentrate on the theme of “Yes!, We Can End TB”, by involving as many people as possible and organising maximum sensitization programmes.

As part of the activities, the programme was kick-started with a rally where more than 100 students of NMMC School No.42 of Ghansoli walked holding placards and were seen spreading awareness. City Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Dhanwanti Ghadge and Medical Officer of Ghansoli Urban Primary Health Centre Dr. Vaishali Mhatre also participated in the rally.

