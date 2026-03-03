 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Grants Final Extension Until March 4 For Educational Scholarship Document Submission
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC Grants Final Extension Until March 4 For Educational Scholarship Document Submission

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Grants Final Extension Until March 4 For Educational Scholarship Document Submission

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has granted a final extension till March 4, 2026, for students to submit pending documents under its Educational Scholarship Scheme, warning that no further extensions will be provided.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters as authorities announce final deadline for pending scholarship document submissions | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, March 3: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has granted a final extension to students for submitting pending documents under its Educational Scholarship Scheme, setting March 4, 2026, as the new deadline.

Registration timeline and scrutiny

According to civic officials, the initial registration window for beneficiaries was open from June 20 to July 31, 2025, while the deadline for online submission of applications was August 15, 2025. Two subsequent extensions allowed registrations and applications to be accepted until September 30, 2025.

“During scrutiny, it was observed that several applicants had not uploaded or submitted the mandatory documents. Such applications have been sent back for compliance,” an NMMC official said.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Grants Final Extension Until March 4 For Educational Scholarship Document Submission
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Grants Final Extension Until March 4 For Educational Scholarship Document Submission
Maharashtra News: Over 38 Per Cent Screened For Hypertension In State Health Drive; Over 10 Lakh Started On Immediate Treatment
Maharashtra News: Over 38 Per Cent Screened For Hypertension In State Health Drive; Over 10 Lakh Started On Immediate Treatment
New Zealand Skipper Mitchell Santner Backs Familiarity With Indian Conditions Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semifinal
New Zealand Skipper Mitchell Santner Backs Familiarity With Indian Conditions Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semifinal
Navi Mumbai Police Destroy Drugs Worth ₹18.63 Crore In 55 Cases Under ‘Nasha Mukt’ Drive On Holi
Navi Mumbai Police Destroy Drugs Worth ₹18.63 Crore In 55 Cases Under ‘Nasha Mukt’ Drive On Holi

Final opportunity for compliance

The corporation has now given beneficiaries a final opportunity to complete the documentation process. “SMS notifications will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of concerned students informing them about the deadline. They must ensure that all required documents are submitted by March 4,” the official added.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Collects ₹650 Crore In Property Tax, 62 Per Cent Payments Made Digitally
article-image

Authorities have made it clear that no further extension will be granted. “Applications of students who fail to submit the required documents within the stipulated time will be declared ineligible,” the official warned, urging beneficiaries to complete the process at the earliest to avoid disqualification.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on