Navi Mumbai: NMMC Gets Nod For Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Science

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has got the go ahead from the National medical commission to commence with the post graduate institute of medical science in the city. With the green signal, the medical department of NMMC is all set to commence with four courses at the Vashi and Nerul municipal hospital.

The courses to be commissioned are medicine ( 3 seats), orthopedic ( 2 seats), gynaecology (8 seats) and pediatric (4 seats). In later stages, the administration plans to start with a course of Surgery as well. "The permission for starting a course on surgery is underway," said an official.

The first batch of the PG degree is set to commence from the upcoming academic year. "Both the required infrastructure and teaching faculty comprising the dean, professors and the administrative staff are already in place. We are driven to start with the course at the earliest," said an official.

Acute shortage of medical staff during COVID-19 had paved the way for NMMC to have its own medical institute. The doctors expected to take admission for higher studies are envisioned to assist the medical department of the corporation.

NMMC, through the institute, is also intending to strengthen its medical services by introducing super specialty facilities like the surgical intensive care, pediatric intensive care, emergency and trauma services.